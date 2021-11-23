Milwaukee Admirals food drive for Hunger Task Force

article

The Milwaukee Admirals will host their annual food drive to benefit Hunger Task Force on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Fans who bring a non-perishable food item to the game, a 7 p.m. puck drop, will receive a buy-one-get-one-free ticket offer for a future Admirals home game this season.

In addition, Wednesday’s contest is a Summerfest Winning Wednesday. If the Admirals beat the Grand Rapids Griffins, all fans in attendance can get a free ticket to the next Wednesday game – in this case, Dec. 1 – by showing their ticket stub at the Admirals Office or UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Box Office.

Fans can buy tickets for Wednesday, or any Admirals game, by calling the Admirals office at 414-227-0550, by going to the team's website or by visiting the office at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave.