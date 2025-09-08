Milwaukee Admirals concert series: Gin Blossoms to perform on Feb. 21

article

The Milwaukee Admirals will welcome rock legends Gin Blossoms for a post-game concert on Saturday, Feb. 21 -- after the team takes on the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m.

What we know:

The concert is free to attend with a ticket to the game. In addition, a limited number exclusive on-ice passes will be sold for fans to enjoy premium access to watch the concert from directly in front of the stage. On-ice passes need to be purchased in addition to a game ticket.

Individual tickets for the 2025-26 season will go on sale on Tuesday Sept. 9, while Full and Partial Season Seat Members are able to purchase them now.

For more information on Admirals Memberships fans should visit www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

This is the second show in the 2026 Admirals Concert Series. Country Music Stars LOCASH will perform after the team’s February 7th contest against Rockford. The remaining shows will be released at a future date.