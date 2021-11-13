Admirals announce Charity Game benefiting Children's Wisconsin

article

Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced Thursday, Nov. 11 that the team will hold its annual Charity Game on Friday, Dec. 17 when the Admirals host the take on the Chicago Wolves.

The Admirals will drastically reduce the ticket prices for the 7 p.m. game at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, selling $16 tickets for just $5 and $22 seats for only $8. The team will then donate $3 from the discounted tickets, as well as all regular-priced seats, to Children’s Wisconsin. With a capacity of over 9,000 people at the arena, the team stands to possibly donate more than $27,000 to Children’s.

This is the 15th season that the Admirals have held a charity game, raising over $425,000 in that time for local charities like Children’s Wisconsin, the MACC Fund and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, according to a news release.

Fans can order tickets for the Charity Game, or any Admirals game, by calling the Admirals office at 414-227-0550, online via the team website or by clicking here.

