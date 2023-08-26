Milwaukee activist reflects: 60th anniversary of March on Washington

As the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington approaches, FOX6 News spoke with Milwaukee activist Tracey Dent about the impact the march had on Milwaukee.

This significant milestone prompts us to reflect on the progress that has been achieved over the years, especially in the context of Milwaukee.

Tracey Dent shared his insights on what progress truly looks like for the city, shedding light on the challenges that have been overcome and the work that still lies ahead.