Milwaukee Active Streets 2021 launches in 4 locations

article

Milwaukee announced on Friday, June 4 the 2021 launch of its Active Streets program.

Active Streets uses barricades and signage on residential streets to limit thru-motor vehicle traffic in order to encourage using the street for walking, biking, and being physically active. Officials say the Milwaukee Active Streets 2021 program builds on the success of the DPW partnership in 2020 with Milwaukee County Parks.

Four community-based organizations were chosen for the following locations:

Northwest Side CDC: N. 25th Street from W. Roosevelt Drive to W. Capitol Drive.

Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers: W. Washington Street from S. 20th Street to S. 1st Street.

United Methodist Children's Services: W. Galena Street from N. 40th Street to N. 27th Street – and W. Cherry Street from N. 24th Place to N. 20th Street.

Metcalfe Park Community Bridges: N. 37th Street & N. 38th Street from W. North Avenue to W. Meinecke Avenue – and W. Meinecke Avenue from N. 37th Street to N. 38th Street.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Learn much more about the Active Streets program.