Milwaukee 30th Street bike, pedestrian trails proposed; feedback sought

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The Brief Milwaukee County is seeking public feedback on three trail concepts for the 30th Street Corridor to complete an 18-mile "Milwaukee Loop." The options include a direct railroad route, a greenway-focused path, and a neighborhood-centric design utilizing existing streets. Residents can submit input through May 22 to help shape a final plan for the study, which concludes in 2027.



The Milwaukee County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) announced on Wednesday, April 29 that it is seeking public feedback on bicycle and pedestrian trail concepts.

Trail access along the 30th Street Corridor could complete an 18-mile Milwaukee Loop, including portions of the Hank Aaron State Trail, the Oak Leaf Trail, and the Beerline Trail.

Bike, pedestrian trail concepts

What we know:

The trail concepts were shared on Tuesday during a public information meeting at the Havenwoods Environmental Awareness Center as part of the 30th Street Corridor Trail Feasibility Study. The study aims to evaluate options to connect Milwaukee’s northwest side neighborhoods to the local trail network. There are three alternative trail concepts:

"Corridor Direct" Trail Concept

"Corridor Direct" Trail Concept

This option primarily follows the railroad corridor, with a proposed shared-use trail elevated next to or over portions of the railroad so as not to impede existing or potential future freight rail operations. Most of the 30th Street Corridor railroad right-of-way is private property, and the owners have not granted permission for public use, including the proposed trail. If permission were granted in the future, this route would provide the most continuous, uninterrupted trail option.

"Greenway Link" Trail Concept

"Greenway Link" Trail Concept

This option focuses on connecting trail users to parks, river greenways, and natural areas through a combination of on-street and along-rail trail segments. This route would provide more direct connections to the Oak Leaf and Beerline trails but is the least direct option. This route would require floodplain regulatory approvals due to the addition of new structures within or near waterbodies, as well as railroad approval for the segments along the rail corridor.

"Explore the Neighborhoods" Trail Concept

"Explore the Neighborhoods" Trail Concept

This option focuses on routing the trail through nearby neighborhoods primarily utilizing existing public right-of-way. It would be the most accessible route for residents and provide additional benefits through investments in safer streets. This option does not require any use of the railroad corridor and minimizes regulatory approvals. However, this route includes the most at-grade street crossings, and the addition of a separated trail along existing streets may cause conflicts with neighboring homes and businesses.

Provide your feedback

What you can do:

The community is invited to provide input on the trail concepts until May 22. Public feedback on the trail concepts will be used to create a preferred plan that reflects the community’s priorities and the physical constraints of the corridor, a news release says.

The study will be completed in 2027. Construction of a trail will be dependent on jurisdictional oversight and authority, as well as the ability to obtain funding.