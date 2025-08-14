Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee 3-vehicle crash at 6th and Wisconsin; MCTS bus struck

Published  August 14, 2025 4:01pm CDT
Milwaukee
Multi-vehicle crash at 6th and Wisconsin, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • A three-vehicle crash stopped traffic at 6th and Wisconsin in Milwaukee on Thursday, Aug. 14.
    • Police say the wreck was caused initially by a driver who blew a red light.
    • One person, a 62-year-old, was injured in the collision.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that happened at 6th and Wisconsin on Thursday morning, Aug. 14.

3-vehicle crash

What we know:

Officials say the wreck happened shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday. 

One vehicle blew through a stop light and collided with a Milwaukee County Transit System bus. That bus collided with a third vehicle. 

Multi-vehicle crash at 6th and Wisconsin, Milwaukee

The driver of the third vehicle, a 62-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. Nobody else was hurt. 

The driver of the vehicle that ran the red light will be cited, officials said. 

Multi-vehicle crash at 6th and Wisconsin, Milwaukee

