Milwaukee 3-vehicle crash at 6th and Wisconsin; MCTS bus struck
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that happened at 6th and Wisconsin on Thursday morning, Aug. 14.
What we know:
Officials say the wreck happened shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday.
One vehicle blew through a stop light and collided with a Milwaukee County Transit System bus. That bus collided with a third vehicle.
The driver of the third vehicle, a 62-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. Nobody else was hurt.
The driver of the vehicle that ran the red light will be cited, officials said.
