Milwaukee 3-vehicle crash at 6th and Wisconsin; MCTS bus struck

Milwaukee police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that happened at 6th and Wisconsin on Thursday morning, Aug. 14.

3-vehicle crash

What we know:

Officials say the wreck happened shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday.

One vehicle blew through a stop light and collided with a Milwaukee County Transit System bus. That bus collided with a third vehicle.

Multi-vehicle crash at 6th and Wisconsin, Milwaukee

The driver of the third vehicle, a 62-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. Nobody else was hurt.

The driver of the vehicle that ran the red light will be cited, officials said.

Multi-vehicle crash at 6th and Wisconsin, Milwaukee