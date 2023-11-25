'Blackity Black Holiday Market' draws shoppers, helps businesses

article

People shopped ‘til they nearly dropped on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Known as Small Business Saturday, shoppers in Milwaukee's Turner Hall had the chance to support local Black-owned businesses at the 2nd annual 'Blackity Black Holiday Market.'

"We wanted to create an experience to bring all black businesses together during the best time for shopping. Small Business Saturday, around the holidays," said Radio Milwaukee Digital Director Tarik Moody.

More than 40 Black-owned businesses were on hand.

Radio Milwaukee Station "HYFIN" hosted the market. It featured items from more than 40 Black-owned businesses from around the Milwaukee area.

"Being a small business, whatever your color is hard, but specifically it’s harder for Black entrepreneurs," said Tarik.

The market featured three levels, including food, fashion, jewelry and more.

"I wanted to be here today to support small businesses and the African American community and to give back," said La'Ketta Caldwell.

La'Ketta enjoyed walking the aisles, allowing her to find unique gifts ahead of the holidays. "I’m looking for a few small gifts to give to my family, friends and my supervisor," she added.

The market was open to all.

"That’s the goal. Really give them a leg up, get their word out about what they’re doing," added Tarik. "Milwaukee has a great black business community that needs support just like everybody else."

The event also provided a resource bank with reps from non-profits, financial institutions and mental health resources.