Milwaukee 24th and Maple fire, 3 homes burned, neighbors 'in shock'

Neighbors said they're grateful everyone survived a two-alarm fire near 24th and Maple Sunday, Feb. 5 involving three homes. One was a total loss.

Those in the neighborhood said it was frightening to watch this fire unfold.

"My daughter opened up the curtain of the house, and she sees the house engulfed with flames," said Sheri Hautala, who has lived in the neighborhood for 10 years. "I mean, engulfed with flames."

Milwaukee firefighters worked hard to get the two-alarm fire under control. Fire officials said it started in one home on Sunday night and spread to two others. Those two homes were damaged, and the home where the fire started was deemed a total loss.

Police said a total of 12 people were displaced. All of them got out on their own.

"I’m in shock, to tell you the truth, but I am glad everybody came out OK, and may God be with them and what they are going to be going through right now," said Yaritza Padilla, who has lived in the neighborhood for five years.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross was called in to assist two families, all adults.

Those who live in the neighborhood said it's one where everyone knows each other. They were relieved everyone got out safely.

"I feel terrible for them, but I am glad everybody is OK," said Hautala. "That’s all that matters is that everybody is OK. Even though material things are lost, they are replaceable."

FOX6 spoke with some of the victims of the fire who came back to the scene on Monday, but they, understandably, had no comment.