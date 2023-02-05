Milwaukee 2-alarm fire, 3 homes damaged

Three homes were damaged in a Milwaukee two-alarm fire Sunday, Feb. 5 near 24th and Maple. Police said two people were taken to the hospital with injuries sustained while escaping the flames and smoke.

Fire officials said the initial home that caught fire was a total loss. The residents were able to get themselves out and took themselves to the hospital, MFD said.

The neighboring homes were damaged when fire extended to them. The people inside also got out on their own. One person fell and was taken to the hospital by ambulance for an evaluation, MFD said.

All three homes were uninhabitable after the fire. Police said a total of 12 people were displaced.

A second alarm was called to ensure there would be enough firefighters on scene.

The cause is under investigation.