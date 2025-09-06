Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee 2025 Walk For Wishes at the Summerfest grounds

By
Published  September 6, 2025 7:42am CDT
FOX6's Ted Perry joined WakeUp with a look ahead to the Walk for Wishes event at the Summerfest grounds. He talked to Wendy Cozzens to learn more.

MILWAUKEE - Help support life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses with Make-A-Wish Wisconsin's 2025 Walk For Wishes.

The family-friendly event in Milwaukee is powered by wish families, volunteers, companies, donors and friends.

By taking part in the event, you will help ensure that no child waits even one unnecessary day to experience the hope and joy that a wish brings.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. at Henry Maier Festival Park.

Head to the Make-A-Wish website to learn more.

FOX6's Ted Perry chatted with Forrest Doolen about the sponsors at Make-A-Wish Wisconsin's Walk for Wishes fundraiser.

FOX6's Ted Perry talked with Lisa Segura, whose son, Noah had a wish granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Ted and Noah also had some fun in the bouncy house!

Make-A-Wish mom Angie Schatz shares the story of her daughter having her wish granted to meet a Disney Imagineer.

