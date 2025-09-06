Milwaukee 2025 Walk For Wishes at the Summerfest grounds

Help support life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses with Make-A-Wish Wisconsin's 2025 Walk For Wishes.

The family-friendly event in Milwaukee is powered by wish families, volunteers, companies, donors and friends.

By taking part in the event, you will help ensure that no child waits even one unnecessary day to experience the hope and joy that a wish brings.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. at Henry Maier Festival Park.

Head to the Make-A-Wish website to learn more.

