Milwaukee 2025 State of the City Address; mayor to deliver Monday

By
Published  March 3, 2025 6:22am CST
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • On Monday, March 3, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson will deliver his State of the City address. 
    • Doors will open at 8:00 a.m. and the program will begin at 9:00 a.m.
    FOX6 News will live stream the event when it happens. 

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson will deliver his State of the City address on Monday, March 3 at the Baird Center. 

According to the Office of Mayor Johnson, he is expected to discuss progress made over the past year and plans for the future. 

This event is free and open to all. Doors will open at 8:00 a.m. and the program will begin at 9:00 a.m.

