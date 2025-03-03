Milwaukee 2025 State of the City Address; mayor to deliver Monday
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson will deliver his State of the City address on Monday, March 3 at the Baird Center.
According to the Office of Mayor Johnson, he is expected to discuss progress made over the past year and plans for the future.
This event is free and open to all. Doors will open at 8:00 a.m. and the program will begin at 9:00 a.m.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Office of Mayor Cavalier Johnson.