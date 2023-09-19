Milwaukee 2024 budget proposal; Mayor Johnson shares plan

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson shared his 2024 city budget proposal with the Milwaukee Common Council Tuesday, Sept, 19.

The spending plan includes provisions to improve public safety, infrastructure improvements, and neighborhood quality-of-life investments.

"The 2024 budget I am submitting includes staffing increases in the police department and in the fire department," said Mayor Johnson. "We are fully complying with this portion of Act 12, and, to do so, we are asking our Fire and Police Commission to boost its recruitment efforts. Continuous recruitment is now the norm, and to the greatest extent possible, our training classes will be full. And those classes must reflect the diversity of our entire city."

Additionally, Mayor Johnson said abandoned, boarded-up houses in Milwaukee diminish neighborhoods, drag down property values, and create major public safety issues.

"Buildings that are set to be razed need to come down. My budget doubles funding for demolition, and, rather than just relying on outside contractors to do the work, a new team at our department of Public Works will be added to the effort," said Mayor Johnson. "To be clear, though, demolishing a neighborhood blight is not an end in itself. That’s why I am formalizing an interdepartmental team – Public Works, Neighborhood Services, and City Development – to coordinate a comprehensive response. I want city government to prevent homes from deteriorating to the point of demolition, and, if demolition is inevitable, to prioritize redevelopment that strengthens neighborhoods."

Mayor Johnson's full speech:

Mayor Johnson's budget proposal also calls for new investments in roadways.

"My budget funds the popular High Impact Paving program at the highest level ever. And we continue to invest in reckless driving reduction with physical changes to our streets. My budget also increases investment in Green Infrastructure by 33%, often tied to road construction, which will both make the city more ecologically sustainable and beautify our neighborhoods," said Mayor Johnson.