Milwaukee 11-year-old charged in mom's killing, detective testifies

A Milwaukee boy, now 11, accused of shooting and killing his mom over a virtual reality headset when he was 10, was in court Tuesday, Sept. 5 for his preliminary hearing. The court ruled there is enough evidence to go to trial.

The boy was found competent in July. He was evaluated by a psychologist after competency concerns were raised.

The 11-year-old is charged with first-degree intentional homicide. Prosecutors say he shot and killed his mom after she wouldn't let him have a virtual reality headset.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 News is not naming the boy due to a court order from the judge. He's charged as an adult. As of Tuesday, it wasn't clear whether he'll be tried as an adult.

The fatal shooting happened in November 2022 at a home near 87th and Hemlock.

In court Tuesday, the boy had a coloring book and was playing with a ball.

Fatal shooting at home near 87th and Hemlock, Milwaukee

Detective Timothy Keller, who was on that scene that day, testified and said he interviewed the boy.

"He believed he was aiming past her head but closed the wrong eye," said Keller.

Investigators say the boy bought the virtual reality headset the day after his mother died.

Detective Timothy Keller

"Brought that gun, which he believed was a confetti gun, twirling it like a cowboy, ultimately striking his mother," said Keller. "He demonstrated how he was standing and holding the gun with two hands."

The defense attorney asked Keller questions like who interviewed the boy and whether he was wearing a body camera at the time of questioning, arguing the boy's age was a factor.

"Given the totality of the circumstances, a 10-year-old child, which was the age, couldn't appreciate how dangerous his actions were at the time," said Angela Cunningham, defense attorney.

The judge ruled there is enough evidence to go to trial.

Cash bond was set at $50,000 in November 2022.