36th and Clarke homicide, Milwaukee man pleads guilty

article

A Milwaukee man accused of killing his girlfriend and trying to kill his daughter in 2022 has pleaded guilty.

Simone Hughes, 48, pleaded guilty to two counts – first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide. A third count, possession of a firearm by a felon, was dismissed as part of a plea deal. He is scheduled to be sentenced in July.

The shooting happened Jan. 6, 2022 – but Hughes was on the run for weeks. He was arrested at a Waterloo, Iowa home on Jan. 19 after an eight hour-long standoff and extradited to Wisconsin later that year.

Case details

Milwaukee police found a woman, later identified as 41-year-old Quinette Walters of Milwaukee, shot dead near 36th and Clarke. Nearby, a 14-year-old girl, the daughter of Hughes and Walters, was found with life-threatening injuries.

Shooting at 36th and Clarke, Milwaukee

According to a criminal complaint, officers found bullet casings outside and inside the home. Officers spoke with a person in the neighborhood who said he saw Walters "running away from her house and falling into the snow across the sidewalk." The person told police Walters' boyfriend was "following behind her and walking up to her as she was yelling." The person told police he then saw the man "stand over the female and shoot twice at point-blank range." The man who fired the fatal shots was later identified as Hughes.

Hughes and Walters had been arguing, per the complaint, and Walters "no longer wanted to be in a relationship" with Hughes.

"They lost everything," a family spokesperson said after the shooting. "The worst of it all, my family is living in fear. They worried about having to watch over their shoulder because their father has still not been captured."

After the shots were fired, the 14-year-old ran inside. As she was locking the door, she felt herself get shot, the complaint indicates. The teen then ran upstairs and jumped out of a second-story window. She told police Hughes shot at her from that window before leaving the house and driving off.