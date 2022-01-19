Expand / Collapse search

36th and Clarke homicide: Milwaukee man arrested in Iowa

By AP author and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
Simone Hughes article

Simone Hughes

WATERLOO, Iowa - A Milwaukee man accused of killing his girlfriend and trying to kill his teenage daughter in a double shooting has been arrested following an hours long standoff in northeastern Iowa.

Simone Hughes, 47, of Milwaukee, was arrested Wednesday morning, Jan. 19 at a Waterloo, Iowa, home after he held officers at bay for eight hours in sub-zero temperatures, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.

Milwaukee police have said Hughes was wanted on first-degree intentional homicide for the Jan. 6 shooting death of 41-year-old Quinette Walters outside their Milwaukee home. Hughes then shot and injured his 14-year-old daughter as she fled the home, police said. He faces an attempted first-degree murder charge in that shooting.

Shooting at 36th and Clarke, Milwaukee

Shooting at 36th and Clarke, Milwaukee

Police in Waterloo said the standoff began around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday after they got a tip Hughes was in the home and officers went there in an effort to get Hughes to surrender. Police said Hughes was the only person in the house and that he told police he was armed.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said at some point that Hughes hid in a vehicle in a garage until he was taken into custody around 9:30 a.m. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for observation because he had made threats to harm himself, police said.

Farwell and Albion fatal shooting: Milwaukee man charged
article

Farwell and Albion fatal shooting: Milwaukee man charged

A 35-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a weapon in connection with a fatal shooting that happened inside an apartment near Farwell and Albion.

Theodore Edgecomb trial: Jury selected, opening statements to begin
article

Theodore Edgecomb trial: Jury selected, opening statements to begin

The jury in the homicide trial of a man charged with shooting and killing a Milwaukee attorney has been selected, and opening statements in the case are set to begin.

Third Ward shooting: Milwaukee detective leaves hospital

Det. Andrew Wilkiewicz was shot while trying to intervene in an attempted robbery at the Shake Shack near Water and Buffalo.