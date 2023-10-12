Expand / Collapse search

Miller High Life mural; celebrating a legacy of brewing in Milwaukee

Milwaukee
Mural outside Milwaukees Miller High Life Theatre

MILWAUKEE - Molson Coors hosted a celebration on Thursday, Oct. 12 of a new mural on the west side of the Miller High Life Theatre in downtown Milwaukee

The mural was painted in part to ring in 120 years of Miller High Life. Officials say it signifies a long history and legacy of brewing, community and collaboration in Milwaukee.

The mural the work of Milwaukee artist, Fred Kaems. It is 20 feet tall and 24 feet wide. A news release says the design was conceptualized in collaboration with the Molson Coors team. 