Miller Brewery Tour audition day; call for applicants to be guides

The Miller Brewery Tour in Milwaukee is back this summer – after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. But that means, the brewer now needs people to guide those tours.

Now, Molson Coors is holding auditions to fill positions including brewery tour guides and hospitality servers.

A news release says applicants must be 18-years or older to audition and are encouraged to bring their winning smile, outgoing personality and unique talents to Miller Visitor Center (4251 W. State Street, Milwaukee) on Wednesday, June 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Officials say walk-ins are welcomed.