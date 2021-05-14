Milky Way Drive-In: Season of cinema at Ballpark Commons

article

The Milky Way Drive-In at Ballpark Commons in Franklin announced Friday, May 14 an exciting movie line-up for its second season, kicking off with a unique concert experience.

The big outdoor screen comes alive starting May 22 with Bon Jobi – An Encore Drive-In Nights Concert. Jon Bon Jovi and his band light up the drive-in screen with a never-before-seen concert that is being broadcast to venues around the world.

Tickets for this unique event are available at www.milkywaydrivein.com. One $89 ticket admits six people per car for the 9:45 p.m. show – share the price and share the fun!

Meanwhile, the Milky Way’s 2021 movie schedule has something for everyone, from the animated Frozen II to superhero action with Black Panther and Marvel's the Avengers. A double feature is cued up for June 3rd, pairing Jurassic Park with Guardians of the Galaxy.

Tickets for all movies are $35 per vehicle, and a robust array of stadium food and drink concessions will be available to order online for direct delivery to your vehicle, along with offerings from a rotating selection of local vendors. Franklin Field restrooms will be open for use with enforced social distancing safety guidelines. Tickets are available at www.milkywaydrivein.com.

"After a great inaugural year at Milky Way, we’re very, very excited to bring back the drive-in experience for 2021," said Mike Zimmerman, CEO of ROC Ventures, developer of the Ballpark Commons mixed-use development and owner of the Milwaukee Milkmen. "The Milky Way Drive-In offers a terrific food-and-entertainment ‘night out’ experience in a safe environment."

MILKY WAY DRIVE-IN SCHEDULE THROUGH JUNE 6, 2021

MAY 22: BON JOVI – AN ENCORE DRIVE-IN NIGHTS CONCERT 9:45 pm

MAY 23: FROZEN II 5:00 pm

JUNE 3: DOUBLE FEATURE: JURASSIC PARK & GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 6:30 pm

JUNE 4: BLACK PANTHER 9:15 pm

JUNE 5: THE CROODS: A NEW AGE 5:00 pm

JUNE 5: MARVEL’S THE AVENGERS 7:30 pm

JUNE 5: THE INVISIBLE MAN 10:45 pm

JUNE 6: MINIONS 5:00 pm