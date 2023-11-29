Milaeger's in Racine: Holiday season decoration ideas for your home

Ornaments A-Z
If your Christmas tree is looking a little bare Milaeger’s has hundreds of new and unique ornaments to complete your tree. Brian Kramp is in Racine checking out one of the largest selections of ornaments in South Eastern Wisconsin and there’s no shortage of festive or funny options.
RACINE, Wis. - If your Christmas tree is looking a little bare Milaeger’s (4838 Douglas Avenue, Racine) has hundreds of new and unique ornaments to complete your tree. Brian Kramp is in Racine checking out one of the largest selections of ornaments in southeast Wisconsin – and there’s no shortage of festive or funny options.
Gifts for Everyone on your List
Looking for a great gift for someone that loves to garden? Or how about something for the pitmaster in your family? Milaeger’s in Racine is a one-stop-shop for all things Christmas. Brian Kramp is there with some stocking stuffers for everyone on your list.
Christmas Tree, important part of decorating
For many of us, the tree is the most important part of Christmas decorations and for some, one isn’t enough. Brian Kramp is in Racine at Milaeger’s where they have more than 80 styles of "Almost Real Christmas Trees" for all locations of your home.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
.