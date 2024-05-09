Milaeger’s in Racine has the perfect flowers for Mother's Day

Sensational Succulents at Milaeger’s
The family behind Milaeger’s often says, "Something wonderful is always happening at Milaeger’s" and this week they’re gearing up for Mother’s Day with some sensational succulents and much more. Brian Kramp is in Racine with details on how you can make a container for indoors or outdoors.
RACINE, Wis. - Mother's Day is fast approaching (it's this Sunday, May 12), and what better way to show your mother that you care than with some beautiful flowers?
FOX6's Brian Kramp stopped at Milaeger’s in Racine to learn more about the wide variety of flowers and plants you can buy for your mother or for any other occasion.
Colorful containers at Milaeger’s
Spring planting season is here but you don’t have to dig into the ground to bring the colors to your back yard. Brian Kramp is at Milaeger’s in Racine with a few tips to get the best color in your containers.
.