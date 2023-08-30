Midwest’s tallest pendulum thrill ride; Six Flags to debut Sky Striker

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois, announced on Wednesday, Aug. 30 the Midwest’s tallest pendulum thrill ride, Sky Striker, will debut in spring 2024.

A news release says the thrill ride will be 17 stories tall and have a massive swinging disk that will reach speeds up to 75 miles per hour as it glides back and forth, higher and higher to give riders a breathtaking view of the park’s skyline.

Sky Striker is scheduled to be built in the County Fair section of the park.

Sky Striker