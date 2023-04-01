Midwest Gaming Classic in the Wisconsin Center: A gamer's paradise

Midwest Gaming Classic is back in the Wisconsin Center for two more days, Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.

Guests can play thousands of pinball, arcade, console, and tabletop games, enjoy live entertainment, and meet pop-culture personalities on three floors in the downtown convention center.

On Saturday, April 1, the event will run from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., followed by Sunday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Expect to see a lot of collectible and old games from the past at the Midwest Gaming Classic.

To see the price of tickets at the door, go to midwestgamingclassic.com