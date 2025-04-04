Midwest Gaming Classic in Milwaukee; gamers gather by the thousands

The Brief Gamers are flocking to downtown Milwaukee this weekend. Those people are taking part in the Midwest Gaming Classic. It is an opportunity to play thousands of arcade and console games for free.



Get ready to level up your weekend with an event bringing thousands of games to Milwaukee. It is all part of the Midwest Gaming Classic being held at the Baird Center in downtown Milwaukee.

Gamers gather by the thousands

What we know:

Gamers can check out more than 10,000 games for an experience unlike any other.

From arcade video games to pinball machines, game consoles and so much more.

What they're saying:

"Pretty much any game you can think of that you played in the last 50 years," said Andy Nelson, Midwest Gaming Classic. "They’re rare games, things that you fell in love with in your childhood that you can play again today."

The event is bringing game enthusiasts from all over to get in on the fun.

Impact of gaming convention

By the numbers:

"We had a record year, last year with over 30,000 for the first time and we are expecting more than that this year," Nelson said. "It's estimated we’ll be bringing $3 million dollars tourism dollars coming to downtown Milwaukee hotels, restaurants and bars."

The Midwest Gaming Classic is taking place all weekend at the Baird Center.

