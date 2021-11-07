Midwest Gaming Classic in Milwaukee: 'Grand return'

It was all fun and games this weekend at the Wisconsin Center; the Midwest Gaming Classic offered more than just an excuse for folks to play their favorite games.

"Home consoles, video games, old and new, pinball, arcade games, tabletop games," said Dan Loosen, co-founder of Midwest Gaming Classic. "It’s all about different communities coming together to figure out how they can present the best show possible."

Loosen and his staff couldn’t be more excited to bring the Midwest Gaming Classic back in 2021.

"We were actually canceled three weeks before the show was supposed to be held due to COVID last time, so this is our grand return," Loosen said. "Seeing everybody and seeing how excited they are to be back means something."

Taking over the Wisconsin Center, the event had more games than one could imagine with every type of game, from every generation.

"It always boils down to community with us," Loosen said. "Those communities, sometimes you grow up in the '80s and you found this is where I hung out and you found those friends, and now you kind of recreate that in a way, and now you share that with people."

For those who missed the 2021 show, another will be hosted in the spring. Information can be found on the Midwest Gaming Classic website.

