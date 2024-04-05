Midwest Gaming Classic at Baird Center, largest gaming show of year

Midwest Gaming Classic
Brian Kramp is in downtown Milwaukee with a preview of the Midwest Gaming Classic.
The largest gaming show of the year is back at the Baird Center this weekend and with 250,000 square feet of gaming, you won’t want to miss out on the fun. Brian Kramp is in downtown Milwaukee with a preview of the Midwest Gaming Classic.
Retro games you can play
Brian Kramp is at the Baird Center with a preview of some of the retro games you can play.
10,000 games on free play
Brian Kramp is at the Baird Center checking out their playable gaming museum that was built to celebrate games from the past.
Newest pinball games
Brian Kramp is checking out the newest pinball games in the world that you can play at this year’s show.
250,000 square feet of gaming
Brian Kramp is in downtown Milwaukee with a preview of the Midwest Gaming Classic.
'American Gladiator' themed game
Brian Kramp is with one of the featured guests that you can take on during an "American Gladiator" themed game.