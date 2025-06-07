Michigan man missing, last seen in West Milwaukee

article

A missing Michigan man was last seen at a West Milwaukee hotel on Saturday, and police have requested the public's help to find him.

Daniel Livingston, 43, was last seen checking out at the Best Western near 55th and National around 9:40 a.m. Police said he was supposed to get on an Amtrak from Milwaukee to Chicago and then Chicago to Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Friends said he did not use an electronic ticket to board Amtrak and said he has a medical history that includes previous strokes. He has not been answering his phone, which is said to be highly unusual for him.

Anyone with information on Livingston's whereabouts is asked to call the West Milwaukee Police Department at 414-645-2151 or email Officer Taloff.