MFD: 2-alarm apartment fire leaves 3 injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee
Fire crews were called to an apartment fire near 25th and Wells&nbsp;shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday.

Fire Chief Lipski says two people were taken to the hospital, but there is no word on their condition.

One firefighter was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Multiple people self-evacuated the building and some were rescued off the second floor, according to MFD.

There's no word yet on how the fire started or any damage estimates.

The American Red Cross is helping 40 people from 16 units who were displaced from their homes in this fire. 

The investigation is still ongoing. 

