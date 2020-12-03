MFD: 2 dogs rescued from house fire near 21st and Clarke

Two dogs were rescued from a house fire near 21st and Clarke in Milwaukee on Thursday night, Dec. 3.

A Milwaukee Fire Department battalion chief said that there was heavy fire on the first and second floors of the house upon arrival and that the blaze was "difficult to fight."

No one was in the home at the time of the fire; Milwaukee police are trying to locate the owner. There were "hoarder-like" conditions inside.

The battalion chief said the damage was extensive -- believed to be at least 50%.

