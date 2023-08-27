Mexican Fiesta Walk 2023: Health awareness through movement

There is more to Mexican Fiesta than good food and family fun; it is also about moving around and reducing bad health habits.

Inside one tent at Milwaukee's Maier Festival Park, the focus is fitness.

"Movement equals healthiness," said Rick Huerta. "Healthiness equals longevity in our lives."

This movement and dancing is part of Fiesta Walk 2023, and Mexican Fiesta organizers celebrate every step.

Mexican Fiesta Walk 2023

"We want our community to be informed start changing habits," said Teresa Mercado. "As Latinos, sometimes our health is not a priority, but it's time we need to change the number. We need to change the statistics."

Taking place at Summerfest and Lakeshore Park, the walk raised awareness about diabetes and obesity.

"Especially in our Hispanic community," said Huerta. "Diabetes is way up there, and unfortunately, it is due to a lot do the things that we eat and drink.'

"It's pretty hot," said 7-year-old Carolina Osorio. "It was hot. We walked all around."

Osorio came with her family.

Mexican Fiesta Walk 2023

At the end of the Fiesta Walk, participants received a medal, but organizers hope that they took much more away with them.

"Just this awareness, Huerta said. "If they can take a little bit of that, change their lifestyle just a little bit. It goes a long way."

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Mexican Fiesta, a mass followed the Fiesta Walk.