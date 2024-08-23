Mexican Fiesta opens in Milwaukee; popular pastry draws regulars

At Mexican Fiesta in Milwaukee, there is no festival without one popular pastry that families look forward to each year.

There is a Mexican saying – "se vende como pan caliente" – that means "it's selling like hotcakes." That's what FOX6 saw Friday as people stopped to get their hands on pan de feria.

"They’re traditional flavors," said Mónica Landon Sol. "It’s what we sell the most in Mexico."

For the past seven years, Landon Sol has been the master baker who travels from Mexico to Milwaukee to freshly bake the popular delicacy.

"Typically, it’s what people in Mexico love to share with family after attending a traditional fair," she said. "Nuez and nata are the flavors we sell the most."

Pan de feria at Mexican Fiesta

A total of 8,000 pan de feria will be produced for Mexican Fiesta, which runs from Friday through Sunday, Aug. 25. They range from the nutty and sweet cream flavor of the thick, textured bread.

"I came early because then we have long lines. The bread is delicious, and it tastes just like it does in Mexico," said María Silva. "They don't taste the same as the local bakeries. These have the sweet fresh cream."

Freshly baked, traditional conchas are a favorite, too. It’s a taste of Mexico with a recipe aimed at bringing families together.

Editor's note: Quotes featured in this story were translated from Spanish to English.