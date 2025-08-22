Mexican Fiesta kicks off 52nd year at the Summerfest grounds

The Brief Mexican Fiesta is on now at the Summerfest grounds. The family-oriented festival celebrates Mexican heritage and culture for everyone to enjoy. It runs through Sunday, Aug. 24.



It's a celebration at the Summerfest grounds as Mexican Fiesta kicks off its 52nd year.

The doors opened up at noon on Friday, Aug. 22.

It's Friday, the weather is nice, and people are off for the weekend.

And what better way to spend it than here at Mexican Fiesta?

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

artwork at Mexican Fiesta

Checking out Mexican Fiesta

What we know:

Music, dancing, vibrant colors, and…

"10 out of 10, it is the best drink I've had in a very long time," said Adrienne Parnon.

It's how Mexican Fiesta kicks off at the Summerfest grounds for its 52nd year.

"Just a camaraderie of the people that all the bands, the music, the vendors, everything it just all connects," said Josie Rivas.

Culture on full display

Rivas says it's a festival she has attended since its start in 1973.

"My friends used to be in the dance group, the Zootsuit Dance Group, so we would all be back there supporting," Rivas added,

Fast-forward to 2025.

"Lemonade, lemonade right now," said Rivas.

She and her husband enjoy it as an end of summer celebration.

Artwork at Mexican Fiesta

"It's amazing. It really is, and I'm also a bilingual middle school teacher, so I start working next week," Rivas said.

The family-oriented festival celebrates Mexican heritage and culture for everyone to enjoy.

"So my work is very colorful. I try to use every single color, but more representation of the things that mexican culture is proud of," said Mauricio Ramirez.

That is showcased in Ramirez's community mural featuring Mexican legend and singer Vicente Fernandez.

"I want people to feel proud of you know, their culture of artwork here," added Ramirez.

Mexican Fiesta wouldn't be complete without the food!

Of course, there is no Mexican Fiesta without the food.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I had a burrito. We got some guacamole and chips and then some fresca."

Delicious bites many like the Parnons are taking advantage of.

"Oh my gosh, it's so good."

It's a celebration worth checking out and if you cannot make it out tonight (Friday), Mexican Fiesta will be going on through Sunday.