The Domes 'Metamorphosis: The Lives of Frogs and Butterflies' show
Mitchell Park Domes is starting off spring right with the Metamorphosis: The Lives of Frogs and Butterflies show that will run until May 29.
MILWAUKEE - Mitchell Park Domes is starting off spring right with the ‘Metamorphosis: The Lives of Frogs and Butterflies’ show that will run until May 29.
This exhibit will transform the dome into a colorful tapestry of hyacinths, pansies, and hydrangeas, illustrating the life cycles of frogs and butterflies.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Tickets and more information are available at www.milwaukeedomes.org.
The lives of frogs and butterflies
This exhibit will transform the show dome into a colorful tapestry of hyacinths, pansies, and hydrangeas, illustrating the life cycles of frogs and butterflies.
Transformation of winter into spring
Queen bee Spencer Tracy gives us an inside scope of what we can look forward to at the Mitchell Park Domes.
Art in the Green is coming back to the Domes
Christa Diefenbach tells us about Art in the Green, which showcases local art with entertainment and food vendors throughout The Domes.