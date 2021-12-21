Meta House help; trade workers pitch in with sizable donation

Trade workers are known for building homes and erecting communities. But on Tuesday, Dec. 21, they were helping to finance one.

"Decided on Meta House a few years back. Their mission is centric to keeping families together, and that’s what the trades are – we are a group of families in the end," said Dan Bukiewicz of the Milwaukee Building & Construction Trades Council.

Meta House, a Milwaukee area substance abuse program, is focused on treating women and mothers with children. It received a sizable donation on Tuesday – to help keep the heat on.

"This is going to help support our utilities, so the heating in our residential program, and then also in our housing program, to make sure that we are providing safe, warm, living environments for the women and the children who stay with us while their moms are getting treatment," said Valerie Vidal of Meta House.

Battling substance abuse is all-encompassing. Staff at Meta House say support in one area allows them to divert resources to another.

"At Meta House what we try to do is make it as easy as possible for them to focus on themselves, their own health, and their wellbeing," Vidal said.

It is a generous gift from the builders who say this is just another day on the job.