Milwaukee's Meta House receives $14K donation

The Milwaukee Building & Construction Trades Council donated $14,000 to Milwaukee's Meta House on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Meta House focuses on helping mothers with children and other women combat and recover from substance abuse. Union members were on hand to present the check.

"We build communities, and we build careers," said Dan Bukiewicz, the union's president. "We raise the community, and this is just one part of what we do at the holiday season."

Leaders said the money will cover three months of heat and electricity costs for Meta House.