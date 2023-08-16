Mequon senior living facility appliance donation to ReStore

A senior living home in Mequon is giving back to the community with a hefty donation – both literally and figuratively.

When it comes to upgrading a space, Cedarhurst Senior Living Facility is getting a full makeover.

"Our entire 60-apartment assisted living community," said Sherrie Szombathelyiv.

Sherrie Szombathelyiv

That includes all new appliances.

"Some are brand new, not even plugged in. Even the ones that were used, were barely used," Szombathelyiv said.

But instead of taking 30 refrigerators and 30 stoves to the dump, they are cleaning up everything up and donating the appliances.

"When we can reuse an item from a great place like this, and it stays out of a landfill, goes into our store," said Alyssa Duetsch, Habitat for Humanity.

Alyssa Deutsch

Habitat for Humanity crews came out Wednesday, Aug. 16 to load up the appliances – gifted from the team at Cedarhurst.

"We had an opportunity to do what Cedarhurst does best, which is Cedarhurst cares," Szombathelyiv said.

"Donations like this, that are this big, really make an impact," Duetsch said.

Duetsch said each item will be sold at Habitat's ReStore.

"Our Habitat ReStores are a large fundraising arm for our organization. They bring hundreds of thousands of dollars every year," Duetsch said. "They’re critical in helping raise funds to bring affordable housing to Milwaukee."

Duetsch said it is a great example of how giving back can benefit us all.