Developing

Mequon 'road rage,' I-43 shut down amid shots fired investigation

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:56PM
Crime and Public Safety
Ozaukee County Sheriffs Office investigates shots fired on I-43 

GRAFTON, Wis. - The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a "road rage incident involving shots fired" Saturday night on I-43 in Mequon.

The investigation shut down I-43 southbound between County Highway C and Highland Road. Traffic was diverted off the interstate at County Highway C, and the closure is expected to last several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.


 