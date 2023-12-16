Mequon 'road rage,' I-43 shut down amid shots fired investigation
GRAFTON, Wis. - The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a "road rage incident involving shots fired" Saturday night on I-43 in Mequon.
The investigation shut down I-43 southbound between County Highway C and Highland Road. Traffic was diverted off the interstate at County Highway C, and the closure is expected to last several hours.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.