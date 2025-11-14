Mequon police: Burglary trends identified, shared with agencies

article

The Brief Mequon police shared specific burglary trends with other agencies on Wednesday, Nov. 12. Thieves operate Thursday-Sunday evenings, entering from the backyard of unoccupied homes for high-value items like jewelry and cash. Audible alarms and exterior cameras are effective deterrents; residents are urged to always activate their alarms.



Mequon police shared with other police agencies on Wednesday, Nov. 12, trends their investigators identified among recent burglaries in the city.

Burglary trends

What we know:

In a post on the Mequon Police Department Facebook page, the following trends were identified among the burglaries:

All burglaries occurred between the days of Thursday and Sunday, during evening hours, with entry from the backyard. The homes were often located on cul-de-sacs or dead-end roads, near wooded areas or golf courses, and unoccupied at the time of the break-in.

Stolen items have included jewelry, watches, designer purses, and cash.

Audible security systems and exterior cameras appear to have deterred burglars in several cases.

Trail cameras or other monitoring devices may be used by suspects to monitor the comings and goings of residences.

Set your residential alarms to audible if possible and always activate home alarms even when leaving for a short time. Officials said interior and exterior video surveillance have both deterred criminals and provided the most valuable evidence for identifying suspects.

Residents are urged to contact the Mequon Police Department (non-emergency phone # 262-242-3500) immediately if suspicious activity is observed. If it is safe to do so, they are also urged to provide a description of clothing and the vehicle’s license plate, make, model, and color.