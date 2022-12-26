Mequon firefighter in ICU after West Allis multi-vehicle crash

Mequon Fire Department firefighter Josh Lipp sustained multiple serious injuries and is currently being treated in the Intensive Care Unit at Froedtert Hospital following a multiple-vehicle crash in West Allis Friday morning, Dec. 23. A woman died as a result of the crash. One person was arrested.

The Professional Firefighters of Wisconsin have established a charitable donation page for Josh.

Josh Lipp

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office , just after 9 a.m. Friday, two vehicles were involved in a crash on I-894 near National Avenue and pulled over to the side of the road.

The collision happened in front of off-duty Mequon Fire Department Firefighter/Paramedic Josh Lipp. Josh stopped and exited his vehicle to render aid and check on the occupants of both vehicles. One of the drivers involved in the crash, a woman, then got out of her vehicle, too.

Moments later, authorities said a fourth vehicle came along and struck Josh and the driver who had exited their vehicle.

The woman involved in the initial crash suffered fatal injuries.

Josh has been an active member with the Mequon Fire Department since Sep. 3, 2009 and was hired full-time on April 18th, 2022.