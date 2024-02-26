Mequon fatal party stabbing: Kevin Nguyen sentenced, 10 years prison

article

An Ozaukee County judge sentenced Kevin Nguyen on Monday, Feb. 26 to ten years in prison plus an additional ten years of extended supervision in connection with an October 2022 fatal stabbing during a party at a Mequon home.

Nguyen pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide in September 2023. He had originally been charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

Case details

Police were flagged down near the home on Obikoba Circle around 1:30 a.m. Oct. 2, 2022. They found a man, identified by prosecutors in a criminal complaint as Viet Truong, bleeding, and a woman trying to help him.

Body camera footage showed others at the scene pointing at Nguyen and making "stabbing gestures." The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a criminal complaint, there were at least five people in the home at the time for a party. One witness said Nguyen and the victim had been arguing for much of the evening. At one point, the witness said he saw Nguyen walk away from Truong, headed toward the kitchen. The witness then went out to the garage to smoke a cigarette.

Shortly thereafter, he heard the victim screaming and found him bleeding in the living room when he went back inside. He said, "Hong stabbed me." According to prosecutors, Nguyen was referred to by the name "Hong."

An eight-inch kitchen knife was found near the victim's body. According to prosecutors, it was one of only two knives in the home.