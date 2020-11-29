Mequon tree farm 'busier than ever' as families get outdoors

For many, after the Thanksgiving turkey, it was time to head out to pick out the perfect Christmas tree. That was certainly the case during the holiday weekend at "Trees for Less Nursery" in Mequon, where FOX6 News learned how to best keep your tree fresh all season.

“It’s been busier than ever this year,” Rick O’Malley said.

O'Malley believes because of COVID19, families are looking for ways to stay grounded.

Rick O’Malley

“People have been hunkered down in their homes for a long time, and they are just looking for an opportunity to get out with their family and have a fun time -- and it’s outdoors and there’s a lot of social distancing anyway,” O’Malley said.

With more than 200 trees to look at, picking out the right one is a personal choice. Fraser and Balsam Fir are the best for needle retention, but for those who like heavy ornaments...

“Spruce trees – blue spruce, white spruce and then you have your scotch pine – all very stiff limbs for hanging ornaments,” he said.

Once you get your tree netted and ready to take home, there are some things you’ll want to remember before you start decorating.

“When you take that tree home, put a fresh cut on the tree,” O'Malley said. “Use lukewarm water when you put the tree up because you want that tree to start sucking water -- because the tree will drink a lot of water the first 10 days or so.”

Workers at Trees for Less said when it's time to take your tree down, put it outside for birds. There they can find protection from the cold, wind and predators.