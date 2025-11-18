Mequon burglaries; crimes similar to break-ins at homes of pro athletes

The Brief Mequon is experiencing an ongoing surge in home burglaries, with a recent cluster near Lemke Park. The pattern of break-ins (targeting empty homes for cash/jewelry) is similar to the 2024 burglaries of pro athletes. Authorities are advising residents to use alarm systems, motion lights, and timed lights to deter thieves.



The Mequon home burglaries will just not stop, and police say the city is not alone.

Officials say they are not 100% certain, but the burglaries look similar to the ones involving the homes of professional athletes in 2024.

Mequon home break-ins

What they're saying:

"Honestly, I don’t think these will end until somebody gets taken into custody," said Capt. John Hoell of the Mequon Police Department. "It has to be large group of people doing this, it’s not just one or two individuals."

Capt. John Hoell

Mequon police said the latest burglary happened on Friday, Nov. 14. The owners of the home were out of town. Officials said there were at least five burglaries over a five-day span at the beginning of October – and at least three more through the end of the month, with a cluster in the neighborhood near Lemke Park.

Police agencies collaborate

What we know:

Mequon police recently got together with ten other local law enforcement agencies to compare notes. All ten had at least one case that matched the mode of operation by the burglars.

"This is not a Mequon thing, this is not a Milwaukee metro thing, this is through the state of Wisconsin if not the United States," Hoell said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police said the thieves use darkness to their advantage, sneaking in through the woods to break in when no one is home. Victims have reported missing cash, jewelry and high-end brands.

If this all sounds familiar, it is because that is what happened in 2024 to Bobby Portis of the Milwaukee Bucks and other professional athletes across the country.

Police linked the Portis burglary to a South American crime ring.

Be proactive

What you can do:

While they cannot be 100% sure if the same crew is striking again, they are sure there are things you can do now to protect your home.

If you have an alarm system, turn it on. Install motion lighting in backyards. Use timed lights inside and out.

Capt. John Hoell

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Whatever you can do to prevent that from happening, to make it look like there’s somebody at home – or scare them away – take every opportunity to do that," Hoell said.