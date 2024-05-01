Mental health support; Kohl's donates $200K, youth programming, training

article

Kohl’s announced on Wednesday, May 1 a $200,000 commitment to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Southeast Wisconsin over two years in support of reducing stigmas around mental health and providing more resources for youth and BIPOC communities in the Milwaukee area.

The renewed support comes on the first day of Mental Health Awareness Month, a news release says. It aims to increase access to the crucial mental health services that NAMI Southeast Wisconsin provides to local families, and builds on the company’s continued commitment to mental health and well-being.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The news release says Kohl’s support of NAMI Southeast Wisconsin will help fund: