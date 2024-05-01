Mental health support; Kohl's donates $200K, youth programming, training
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Kohl’s announced on Wednesday, May 1 a $200,000 commitment to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Southeast Wisconsin over two years in support of reducing stigmas around mental health and providing more resources for youth and BIPOC communities in the Milwaukee area.
The renewed support comes on the first day of Mental Health Awareness Month, a news release says. It aims to increase access to the crucial mental health services that NAMI Southeast Wisconsin provides to local families, and builds on the company’s continued commitment to mental health and well-being.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The news release says Kohl’s support of NAMI Southeast Wisconsin will help fund:
- Training for NAMI staff and volunteers on trauma-informed practices
- Development of new partnerships in the Milwaukee area to help build mental health programming for local nonprofits and deepen overall impact in the community
- Expansion of The Lighthouse Project in schools, which provides support, system navigation and education for families in crisis
- Distribution of the NAMI Ending the Silence presentation to additional Milwaukee County high schools
- Research for and creation of a mental health support group for BIPOC women, serving a key need in the Milwaukee area
- Delivery of Compassion Resilience Toolkit classes to support parents within communities of color and provide the skills necessary to build strength and empathy, manage daily stressors and avoid burnout