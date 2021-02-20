Police seek 2 in $1K+ Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is seeking two suspects, wanted in connection to a Woodman's theft totaling more than $1,400 worth of merchandise.

Police said the suspects pushed two shopping carts out of the store without paying around 5:50 p.m. on Feb. 18. The items in the carts were valued at $1,440.62; some of the items were recovered on-scene.

Suspect vehicles in Woodman's theft (Courtesy: Menomonee Falls Police Department)

The suspects, both described by police as unknown Black males, left in two separate vehicles. Those vehicles are identified as a 2000s silver Ford Escape and an early 2000s Buick sedan. Neither vehicle had registration plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 888-441-5505, through stopcrimewaukesha.com, or via the P3 app.

