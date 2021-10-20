Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft, 2 sought by police

article

Menomonee Falls police are looking for a man and woman who stole merchandise from Woodman's on State Highway 145.

The theft happened around 8 p.m. on Oct. 5.

According to police, the two entered the store, selected merchandise and left at different times without paying, driving away together in a silver Ford Explorer.

The man got away with $365 worth of merchandise; the woman $459, police said.

They're described as a Black man wearing a gray shirt, gray pants, gray and white shoes, a gray baseball cap and a white surgical mask and a Black woman wearing a purple jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Menomonee Falls police.