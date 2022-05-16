Menomonee Falls window installer hands over operation control

article

A Menomonee Falls window installer under fire by customers is handing over full operation control to an outside consulting firm.

Cogent Analytics in North Carolina confirmed the transition of management to Contact 6. Its president said Cogent is "making every effort" to honor Window Select's obligations to customers.

Over the last year, Contact 6 received 64 consumer complaints about the window installer – most about work being delayed by several months.

Window Select is also facing small claims cases, a class action lawsuit, and an eviction from its warehouse property.

In a letter to customers, Window Select said its "core business is still strong" – and it is committed to completing installation work for all its existing customers within the next six months.