Menomonee Falls utility pole struck by vehicle, traffic lights impacted

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 55 mins ago
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police responded to the scene of a crash Friday morning, June 25 near Marcy Road and Silver Spring Drive. 

As a result of the crash, an electric pole was knocked down and several area traffic lights were impacted. 

The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

The Menomonee Falls Fire Department along with We Energies responded to the scene. 

This is a developing story. 

Milwaukee neighborhood reckless driving rally, teens sign pledge
Milwaukee neighborhood reckless driving rally, teens sign pledge

Neighbors on Milwaukee's north side are trying something new to try to stop reckless driving. It starts with those just now old enough to get a license.

Jacob Blake damage claim rejected by Kenosha officials
Jacob Blake damage claim rejected by Kenosha officials

Officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin, have denied a claim for damages from Jacob Blake Jr., the Black man who was paralyzed when he was shot by a white police officer last summer.

Changes for 2021 Wisconsin State Fair

After a year of going dark due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wisconsin State Fair officials on Thursday, June 24 announced a series of updates and changes for the 2021 fair.