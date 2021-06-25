Menomonee Falls utility pole struck by vehicle, traffic lights impacted
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police responded to the scene of a crash Friday morning, June 25 near Marcy Road and Silver Spring Drive.
As a result of the crash, an electric pole was knocked down and several area traffic lights were impacted.
The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Menomonee Falls Fire Department along with We Energies responded to the scene.
This is a developing story.
