Menomonee Falls St. James Church rummage back after COVID cancellations

Calling all thrifters! After a coronavirus pandemic-related hiatus, a beloved rummage sale has returned to Menomonee Falls.

Aviya Mitchell and Nicole Moore are experienced thrifters.

"We thrift a lot," they said. "We went to Goodwill the other day. There's usually a lot of good finds."

When they saw the sign outside St. James Catholic Church for a thrift sale, they had to stop by.

"It's very well put together and a great community to come to," they said.

The makeshift thrift shop offers more than just a hunt for a good deal.

"This year, we are reaping the benefits of three years of COVID-related cleanout of every shed, storage unit, attic and basement in the area," said Gene Neyhart, thrift sale co-chair. "The inventory that each of the departments have received is way above what we’ve had in the past."

The event raises thousands to support the community efforts of St. James Church. They haven't been able to host it in three years due to COVID-19.

"Just like a lot of other organizations, you deal with that kind of revenue loss in various ways," said Neyhart.

From clothing to furniture and even holiday decorations, everything is donated, and there’s nothing you can't find for cheap.

"They always have a ton of stuff and a ton of stuff," said Katie Streblow, church member. "It's fun to reach out to the community, see people that you haven’t seen in a while and just help the church raise money."

They are open until 7 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, and be sure to show up Saturday for their half-off sale and $5 bag sale.