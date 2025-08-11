Menomonee Falls river rescue; 2 taken to hospital, dog missing

The Brief Two people were rescued from the Menomonee River after entering to help a dog. One was found about a half-mile downstream. The dog remains missing.



Two people were pulled from the Menomonee River in Menomonee Falls on Monday, Aug. 11.

What we know:

Menomonee Falls Fire Chief Joe Pulvermacher said it happened around 4:30 p.m. The two likely entered the water to help a pet dog.

Bystanders on shore noticed the pair struggling in the swift current and called 911. When firefighters arrived, one person had gone underwater and was later rescued about a half-mile downstream.

What they're saying:

"This current is no joke. Anybody who has ever worked around swift water knows this will drain your energy quickly, it’ll take your body temperature down quickly, and it makes it even more difficult to combat the pressures associated with the current," Pulvermacher said. "So we have two very lucky people right now that are on their way to the hospital."

Dig deeper:

Both individuals were conscious on their way to the hospital.

The dog has not been found.