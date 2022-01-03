Menomonee Falls retail theft; 2 suspects sought

article

Police are asking for help identifying and locating two suspects involved in a retail theft at the Woodman's in Menomonee Falls on Sept. 14. They say it happened between 11:15 a.m. and 11:42 a.m.



The suspect vehicle is a silver/gray Ford Fusion 4-door with a dent on the driver-side rear door.

If you can identify either suspect in the photo please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700, reference case #21-027517.



To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News